West Virginia State Police Need Your Help Locating A Missing Person
By Daniella HankeyOct 17, 2018, 04:44 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment is asking for the communities help in locating Roy Harless.
Harless is sixty-two years old with brown hair and brown eyes.
Harless was last seen leaving the Appalachian Regional Hospital on October 9, 2018.
If you have seen Roy Harless, or know his whereabouts you are asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.
