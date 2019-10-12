Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia State Police investigating double murder-suicide
West Virginia State Police investigating double murder-suicide

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 12, 2019, 07:49 am

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOAY) –  West Virginia State Police are investigating a double murder-suicide.

On Friday, October 11, 2019, at around 12 pm, members of the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment received a complaint of a missing person for the victim, Alecxandria Auxier, 28, of Indore, WV.

Upon further investigation, WVSP members discovered that on or around September 30, 2019, the victims, Alecxandria Auxier and Michael Sumpter, 26, of Burnsville, WV were murdered by the suspect Joshua Foster, 30, of Lizemore, WV over an unknown dispute at the suspect’s home in Lizemore.

Foster then concealed the victims bodies, then on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Foster committed suicide at his home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

