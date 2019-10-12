West Virginia State Police investigating double murder-suicide

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police are investigating a double murder-suicide.

On Friday, October 11, 2019, at around 12 pm, members of the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment received a complaint of a missing person for the victim, Alecxandria Auxier, 28, of Indore, WV.

Upon further investigation, WVSP members discovered that on or around September 30, 2019, the victims, Alecxandria Auxier and Michael Sumpter, 26, of Burnsville, WV were murdered by the suspect Joshua Foster, 30, of Lizemore, WV over an unknown dispute at the suspect’s home in Lizemore.

Foster then concealed the victims bodies, then on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Foster committed suicide at his home.

The investigation is ongoing.