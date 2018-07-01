West Virginia State Police Has Issued A Silver Alert For A Missing 80-Year-Old Man

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Jul 01, 2018, 12:22 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police needs your help locating a missing man.

The West Virginia State Police is issuing a silver alert in regards to an 80 year old white male (Paul Wayne Coots) last seen on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at approximately 8 pm in the Glen Daniels area of Raleigh County.

Mr. Coots left the Glen Daniels area en-route to his residence located in Rainelle (Greenbrier County).  Mr. Coots is believed by family to have been traveling along Rt. 41 (Batoff Mountain area) to his residence.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Coots is urged to contact the West Virginia State Police – Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.

