West Virginia State Marshals Arrest Kanawha County Woman On Arson Charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announces the arrest of a woman in connection with fires set to multiple locations in Kanawha County.

Jenna N. Garnes, 24, of Sissonville, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson. Investigators believe Garnes set multiple fires at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sissonville Detachment, Sissonville Health Clinic, and Sissonville Post Office on May 4, 2019.

Garnes was arrested May 6 and arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. She is currently in South Central Regional Jail.