Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News West Virginia State Marshals Arrest Kanawha County Woman On Arson Charges
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

West Virginia State Marshals Arrest Kanawha County Woman On Arson Charges

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 08, 2019, 11:44 am

23
0
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announces the arrest of a woman in connection with fires set to multiple locations in Kanawha County.
Jenna N. Garnes, 24, of Sissonville, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson. Investigators believe Garnes set multiple fires at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sissonville Detachment, Sissonville Health Clinic, and Sissonville Post Office on May 4, 2019.
Garnes was arrested May 6 and arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. She is currently in South Central Regional Jail. 
This arrest was made by WVSFMO investigator R.P. McFarland.
Previous PostWalmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X