West Virginia State History Bowl Region 1 Tournament at Pineville Middle School this Saturday

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., local eighth-grade students will compete in the regional West Virginia State History Bowl tournament at Pineville Middle School in Pineville, Wyoming County. Twenty-five teams from 15 schools located in Region 1 will compete in this region and are listed below.

Buzzers will buzz, teams will compare notes, and these eighth-graders will have a chance to show off their knowledge of West Virginia culture, geography, government, history, literature, and sports. The winning team and runner-up team will have the opportunity to compete at the state tournament in Charleston at the Culture Center in April.

It’s stiff competition and plenty of fun for the students, teachers, parents, and coordinators from the Department of Arts, Culture, and History. You are cordially invited to stop in any time during the day for a story about the event. Matt McGrew, History Bowl coordinator, will be available throughout the day.

Region 1 Schools Competing – Saturday, Feb. 15

Baileysville Elementary and Middle School (Brenton, Wyoming County)

Beckley Stratton Middle School Team 1 (Beckley, Raleigh County)

Beckley Stratton Middle School Team 2 (Beckley, Raleigh County)

Glen Fork Elementary/Middle School (Glen Fork, Wyoming County)

Herndon Consolidated (Bud, Wyoming County)

Independence Middle School (Sophia, Raleigh County)

Mountain View Elementary/Middle School Team 1 (Union, Monroe County)

Mountain View Elementary/Middle School Team 2 (Union, Monroe County)

Mullens Middle School Team 1 (Mullens, Wyoming County)

Mullens Middle School Team 2 (Mullens, Wyoming County)

Oceana Middle School Team 1 (Oceana, Wyoming County)

Oceana Middle School Team 2 (Oceana, Wyoming County)

Park Middle School Team 1 (Beckley, Raleigh County)

Park Middle School Team 2 (Beckley, Raleigh County)

Peterstown Middle School Team 1 (Peterstown, Monroe County)

Peterstown Middle School Team 2 (Peterstown, Monroe County)

Pineville Middle School Team 1 (Pineville, Wyoming County)

Pineville Middle School Team 2 (Pineville, Wyoming County)

Road Branch Middle School Team 1 (Cyclone, Wyoming County)

Road Branch Middle School Team 2 (Cyclone, Wyoming County)

Shady Spring Middle School Team 1 (Shady Spring, Raleigh County)

Shady Spring Middle School Team 2 (Shady Spring, Raleigh County)

Summers Middle School Team 1 (Hinton, Summers County)

Summers Middle School Team 2 (Hinton, Summers County)

Trap Hill Middle School (Glen Daniel, Raleigh County)