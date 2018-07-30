Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
West Virginia State Fair gearing up for start next week
By Daniella HankeyJul 30, 2018, 04:30 am
LEWISBURG, WV (AP)- The 10-day West Virginia State Fair kicks off next week, and thousand are expected to visit the showcase in Lewisburg.
Organizers say one new event this year offers a Best of Fair Food contest, with 10 new items from food vendors that fairgoers can try and vote on.
The concert lineup begins on Aug. 9 with a sold-out show by Luke Combs. Other shows include the Southern Uprising Tour Featuring Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band.
Concert tickets and details are available online or by calling (800) 514-3849 (ETIX).
The 2018 fair runs Aug. 9 to 18, with gates opening at 11 a.m.
