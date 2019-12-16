West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot in face at rural home

ASHTON, W.Va. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia was shot in the face Sunday while attempting to serve charges on a man at a home in a shooting incident from the previous day, authorities said.

Deputies were trying to enter the home in rural Mason County on Sunday where a female caretaker had been shot and wounded a day earlier, West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Rodney Miller told news outlets.

WCHS reports: “ On Sunday evening, state police identified the suspect as Robert McKinley Glenn. They say he has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. Troopers said Glenn fired multiple shots toward the officers.”

Deputies were trying to serve charges on an 81-year-old man but he would not let them into the home and fired a handgun, striking the deputy, Miller said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. His name and condition weren’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear what charges the suspect might face.

A message left with Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers was not immediately returned.

Miller said the woman’s injuries were not life threatening.