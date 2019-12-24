Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch State News West Virginia sheriff gets volunteer reserve deputies
State NewsTop Stories

West Virginia sheriff gets volunteer reserve deputies

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 24, 2019, 16:49 pm

43
0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in West Virginia is getting several volunteer reserve deputies, some of whom will be able to carry firearms under certain circumstances.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office already has two volunteer deputies trained and another four are undergoing training. Volunteers currently include a former state trooper, former fire chief, an emergency response professional and others with fire department experience.

The county approved the program in July. Volunteer deputy Tom Rohrbough, who previously worked as the chief of the Nutter Fort Fire Department and as a part-time courthouse security officer, was the first to complete the volunteer training. Rohrbough already has been working as a reserve deputy for several weeks, Sheriff Robert Matheny said.

State code says volunteer deputies may help patrol areas and assist with prisoner transportation, as well as take part in non-law enforcement duties designated by the sheriff.

Those transporting prisoners must be armed and have appropriate training, Rohrbough said. State code allows such deputies not prohibited from possessing a firearm to do so with annual training and written permission. State codes limits the use of the firearm to the defense of self or others. County Administrator Willie Parker has said that program liabilities will be covered by the county’s insurance.

Previous PostThe Greenbrier welcomes over 1,000 guests for Christmas
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X