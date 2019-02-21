West Virginia Senate passes bill that gives incentives for consolidation

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has approved incentives for cities and counties to consolidate services.

The Intelligencer reports the measure calls for counties that consolidate to become eligible for a 10 percent discount in their monthly regional jail bill for a decade following the consolidation. It also would allow counties and municipalities to implement a 1 percent sales-and-use tax and would give consolidated areas preference for road projects.

Ohio County Commissioner Tim McCormick serves as president of the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia. He says there’s not a need for “metro government” and there’s too many questions about the respective roles of the county and municipality and how expenses would be divided.

The bill now goes before the House Government Organization Committee.