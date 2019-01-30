West Virginia Senate listens to education bill presentation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia senators have heard a presentation on a bill to revamp the state’s education system.

Senators on Wednesday listened to an explanation of the bill, including changes made from the original version. The latest version removed a proposal that would have increased elementary school class sizes in public schools, a plan that teachers vehemently opposed.

After its regular daily session, the Senate voted 19-15 to head into committee. Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, joined Democrats in voting against the motion to head into committee.

On Monday the Republican-led Senate approved a rare motion to have the entire chamber consider the bill as a committee instead of sending it through the finance committee.

Among other things, the bill would create public charter schools, establish savings accounts for families to pay for private school and require teachers to sign off annually on union dues.