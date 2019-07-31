West Virginia Scouts Proud to Showcase State to the World

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY)- Danish Waseem, Liam Cox, and Jackson Ball are all part of Unit 316, the American contingent made up of West Virginia scouts. Although they are in familiar territory, their experience at the World Scout Jamboree has given them a sense of pride and appreciation for their home.

“I’ve had a lot of people from different countries mention how beautiful everything is here, how big the trees are, how green the grasses and leaves, how just spectacular it is to see all the scenery and foliage and just everything,” Cox, a scout from Charleston, said. “It’s been wonderful.”

Not only do the West Virginia scouts see this as an opportunity to showcase the beauty of the state to other countries but also show them what the people of West Virginia are all about.

“Knowing that we are from here and we’re kind of the best that West Virginia has to offer and that we have the unique opportunity to enlighten other countries and cultures to our communities and cultures is a great honor and the fact that we are doing it makes it even better,” Ball, a scout from Princeton, said.

As they enlighten those around them, the scouts are also enlightened by the international cultures they get to experience on a daily basis.

“With all of these different countries and different people that we’re meeting, it’s sometimes difficult to believe that we’re still right here in West Virginia’s backyard having a great time,” Cox said. “It’s absolutely amazing what the state is able to provide for and just proves that West Virginia’s natural beauty, its land, the Summit Center, everything that it has is perfectly capable of hosting an international event and doing it spectacularly.”

And as a young adult leader for the unit, Danish Waseem’s biggest hope is that his troop and the rest of the 45,000 scouts leave with new skills, new friends and a new found love for West Virginia.

“Communicating, leadership skills and you know, just having fun, going back to where you’re from and saying, ‘I had a great time in West Virginia,’ so that’s we all hope for and that’s what we’re striving to do here, so it’s pretty cool,” Waseem, from Madison, said.

The Jamboree’s closing ceremony happens Thursday evening, and the West Virginia scouts will head out on Friday morning.