West Virginia School Of Osteopathic Medicine will be hosting a Resource Fair

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will be welcoming new students next week and are looking for community organizations and businesses to attend the annual Resource Fair.

All for-profit businesses that are interested in attending will pay a $25.00 registration fee and will be used to help fund student co-curricular programs.

Any interested businesses are asked to contact Office of Student Affairs at 304-647-6401 or email Belinda Evans at bevans@osteo.wvsom.edu. and registration forms must be returned by Friday July 20th.

The event will take place Tuesday, July 24th from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the Conference Center located at the WVSOM student center.