West Virginia school clothing allowance applications begin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia will start taking applications for school clothing allowance on Monday.

The allowance is for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. The program is administered by the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Division of Family Assistance.

Families with school-aged children receiving WV Works cash assistance and those in foster care will automatically receive school clothing allowance vouchers by mid-July. Families who received vouchers in 2017 and currently receive Medicaid or food stamps should have received an application in June. To update mailing addresses, visit https://www.wvinroads.org or call (877) 716-1212.

Others may also be eligible, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,092.

For more information, contact a local DHHR office, apply online or call.