West Virginia school closes after bats were found inside

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 26, 2019, 11:33 am

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia school district official says bats were found in an elementary school building, prompting it to close for at least one day.

Roane County Schools Superintendent Richard D. Duncan told WSAZ a contractor would be coming to the Spencer, West Virginia, school on Monday to assess the issue.

News outlets report multiple bats were found in the building over three days last week.

Duncan says it’s unclear how long it’ll take to remove the bats, and officials don’t know when classes will resume.

Duncan says the school must first clean the building and put preventative measures in place to keep bats out.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

