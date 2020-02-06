West Virginia Rolls Past Iowa State, 76-61

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Check out highlights from West Virginia’s 76-61 win over Iowa State Wednesday in Morgantown!

The Mountaineers started the game strong from the field, though Iowa State would make attempts in the first half to trim the deficit. Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while four other Mountaineers scored at least 10 points. Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton led all scorers with 18 points.

West Virginia moves to 12-0 this season at the WVU Coliseum, and are a game ahead of Texas Tech for third in the Big 12. The Mountaineers go back on the road Saturday when they visit Oklahoma.