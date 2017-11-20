Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia resorts gear up for start of ski season

Nov 20, 2017

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s ski resorts are gearing up for the opening of the winter season.

Snowshoe Mountain spokesman Shawn Cassell tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the Pocahontas County resort is aiming to open some ski trails by next weekend, depending on weather conditions.

The resort replaced thousands of feet of water and air lines this year to increase snowmaking efficiency.

In Tucker County, Canaan Valley Resort State Park plans to open an ice skating rink Thursday and a 1,200-foot-long (366-meter) snow tubing park Friday. Those operations will stay open through Sunday, then shut down until ski operations begin Dec. 15. Nearby Timberline Four Seasons Resort also plans a Dec. 15 opening.

In southern West Virginia, Winterplace Resort plans to open its slopes next month but has not specified an opening date.

