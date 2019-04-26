Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education West Virginia Residents Can Apply For Free Community College Program
EducationNewsWatchStateTop Stories

West Virginia Residents Can Apply For Free Community College Program

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 26, 2019, 09:16 am

48
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for West Virginia’s free community and technical college program.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Community and Technical College System has debuted a website for West Virginia residents to apply.

State Development Office Executive director Michael Graney says a handful of college offerings were excluded from the free tuition offer, including those with lower participation rates and others that don’t point toward a specific degree.

Tuition grants are available to residents at least 18 years old who have completed a secondary program.

Recipients would have to pass a drug test each semester, maintain a 2.0 grade-point average, take at least six credit hours per semester and perform community service.

Grants would have to be repaid if recipients don’t live in West Virginia for two years after getting their degree.

Previous PostUS economy grew at strong 3.2% rate in first quarter
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X