West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter Issues Statement Denouncing Delegate Porterfield’s Comments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter issued the following statement on comments made by Delegate Eric Porterfield.

“As West Virginians, we are taught to respect one another, love our neighbors, and when we disagree to seek understanding of our fellow Mountaineers.”

“In recent days, Delegate Eric Porterfield has made comments that are hateful, hurtful, and do not reflect the values of our country, our state, and the Republican Party. These comments are unacceptable and we denounce them. They have no place in America.”

“We may disagree on policy, politics, and the direction of our state, but we can disagree civilly and respectfully because intolerant and hateful views hold us back, divide us, and hurt our state.”

