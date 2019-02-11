Home NewsWatch West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter Issues Statement Denouncing Delegate Porterfield’s Comments
West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter Issues Statement Denouncing Delegate Porterfield’s Comments
By Tyler BarkerFeb 11, 2019, 11:05 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter issued the following statement on comments made by Delegate Eric Porterfield.
“As West Virginians, we are taught to respect one another, love our neighbors, and when we disagree to seek understanding of our fellow Mountaineers.”
“In recent days, Delegate Eric Porterfield has made comments that are hateful, hurtful, and do not reflect the values of our country, our state, and the Republican Party. These comments are unacceptable and we denounce them. They have no place in America.”
“We may disagree on policy, politics, and the direction of our state, but we can disagree civilly and respectfully because intolerant and hateful views hold us back, divide us, and hurt our state.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Mercer County delegate who last week called gay people “discriminatory bigots” has told a reporter he thinks “the LGBTQ is a modern day version of the Ku Klux Klan.”
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Del. Eric Porterfield made the new comments after calling to discuss a story on his earlier comments.
The Mercer Republican also told the reporter the gay community is a “terrorist group.”
Porterfield said he is being persecuted for the remarks he made during a Wednesday committee meeting. He was speaking in support of an amendment that would overrule local ordinances that protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.
In a news release the state Democratic Party chairwoman called for Porterfield’s resignation.
But Porterfield told the paper the controversy will boost his chances of re-election.
