West Virginia Republican calls for governor to resign
West Virginia Republican calls for governor to resign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A top West Virginia Republican is calling for Gov. Jim Justice to resign.

Sen. Craig Blair on Monday said the Republican governor should step down to deal with the many court cases that have dogged his businesses.

Blair is chairman of the Senate finance committee. He first called for Justice’s resignation in a newspaper column over the weekend.

Justice’s spokesman didn’t immediately have a comment.

The governor has sparred publicly with ranking Republicans over a Senate GOP education plan that has brought dozens of teachers to the Capitol in protest. Justice has said the Republican leader of the Senate misled him on the bipartisan support of the bill.

Justice has been beset by damaging court cases regarding fines and debts owed by his private businesses.

