West Virginia Reports Progress with Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The Mountain State is on track to finish testing for nearly 2,400 sexual assault inventory as part of a multi-year effort.

West Virginia is pursuing justice for victims of sexual assault and other crimes through its continuing and successful role in the national DNA Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Many kits have never been submitted to a lab. Instead, they were gathering dust at hospitals or law enforcement offices. Some of the kits in the system date back to the late 1980s before modern DNA testing existed.

“It becomes a difficult thing to know you have 600 cases,” said forensic supervisor David Miller. “We do have to manage a lot of difficult cases, but the sexual assaults are at the very top.”

So far, the testing has contributed nearly 300 profiles to the combined national database overseen by the FBI. The initiative is helping victims and their families finally get some answers.

Of the 300 profiles that have been added, 106 of them have resulted in DNA matching either an offender or evidence collected in another crime.

Those hits haven’t been limited to just West Virginia. West Virginia kits have been linked to cases in other states and Puerto Rico.