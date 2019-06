LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Renaissance Festival is set to kick off this weekend.

The fest starts Saturday and will take place every weekend for the rest of the month at Hollow Hills Farm in Lewisburg.

The event website says there’ll be a jousting show, a petting farm as well as an array of games and other medieval acts.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $6 for kids between 6 and 12 years old. Children under 6 get in free.