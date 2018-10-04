Home NewsWatch West Virginia registers more than 5,000 to vote in September
By Daniella HankeyOct 04, 2018, 10:27 am
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia secretary of state’s office says county clerks registered more than 5,000 people to vote last month.
The office says all 55 counties registered new voters during September, which is National Voter Registration Month.
Secretary of State Mac Warner attended high school voter registration drives in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties last month.
His office said in a news release that many high schools also held voter registration drives, and more than 30 registration drives took place in communities around the state.
The release says the total registration for county clerks during September was 5,002.
Warner says it’s important to keep voter registration files updated and to encourage those who are eligible to register to vote.
