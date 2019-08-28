West Virginia Receives $1.2 Million From Office On Violence Against Women

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that the Office on Violence Against Women awarded $1,255,509 in grant funds to the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS).

“I’ve traveled throughout my District to personally meet with our STOP teams and convey my office’s commitment to prosecuting cases of violence against women,” said Stuart. “The awarded grant funds are critical federal dollars that will support and enhance the important work of our STOP teams statewide.”

The STOP (Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program was authorized by the Violence Against Women Act of 1994. The STOP Formula Grant Program encourages partnerships between law enforcement, prosecution, courts, and victim services to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable.

The goal of the grant program is to develop and strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, and court strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services.