West Virginia reading, math scores below national average

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 31, 2019, 08:17 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fourthgrade students showed drops in math and reading scores on the latest Nations Report Card and remained below the national average.

Results released Wednesday on the National Assessment of Educational Progress show fourthgraders in the state scored nine points below the national average math score and six points below the national average score in reading.

The report says about 30% of fourth graders are proficient both in reading and in math, while about onefourth of eighth graders are proficient in those subjects.

In eighth grade, the average math score in West Virginia was down a point from 2017 and nine points below the national average.

The average eighthgrade reading score fell 3 points, leaving it six points below the national average.

