West Virginia Ranked No. 1 In Likelihood Of Having An Insurance Claim Involving Animal Collision

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- State Farm has released the results of its animal collision study.

For the 13th year in a row, West Virginia has ranked number one in the likelihood of having an insurance claim involving a collision with an animal. Between July 2018 and June 2019, there were 1.9 million animal collision claims, with 1.5 million of those collisions involving deer. The peak month of these collisions occurs in November.

“In West Virginia, it’s [a] 1 in 38 [chance of hitting an animal]. You have a great likelihood of having a collision with a deer or animal in West Virginia. You look across the nation and again we’re number one 13 years in a row, so we see a lot of that. You just need to be really cautious as you’re driving,” says State Farm Insurance Agent Bill Straub.

Straub advises drivers to stay alert while driving, brake to avoid hitting an animal and always wear your seatbelt.