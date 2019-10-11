Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local News
Local News

West Virginia Ranked No. 1 In Likelihood Of Having An Insurance Claim Involving Animal Collision

Charistin Clark Oct 11, 2019

24
0

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- State Farm has released the results of its animal collision study.

For the 13th year in a row, West Virginia has ranked number one in the likelihood of having an insurance claim involving a collision with an animal. Between July 2018 and June 2019, there were 1.9 million animal collision claims, with 1.5 million of those collisions involving deer. The peak month of these collisions occurs in November.

“In West Virginia, it’s [a] 1 in 38 [chance of hitting an animal]. You have a great likelihood of having a collision with a deer or animal in West Virginia. You look across the nation and again we’re number one  13 years in a row, so we see a lot of that. You just need to be really cautious as you’re driving,” says State Farm Insurance Agent Bill Straub.

Straub advises drivers to stay alert while driving, brake to avoid hitting an animal and always wear your seatbelt.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

