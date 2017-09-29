West Virginia Ranked Last For Life Span

Advertisement



In today’s society, Americans are expected to live a longer life. However, for the mountain state the outlook doesn’t look as promising.

According to a recent study done by software company, Bloomberg, West Virginia was ranked last out of 50 states for living a longer life, while Hawaii was ranked number 1. The study shows that West Virginians are living three years less than the average American. While Hawaiians are living two years longer than the national average of 79 years.

“A lot of it is our culture, our lack of exercise and our poor diet. We tend to smoke more than a lot of states and we have a very high obesity rate which is related to a high rate of diabetes,” said Richard Meadows a doctor at Access Health in Beckley.

According to Bloomberg almost 43 percent of West Virginia’s adult population has high blood pressure, compared to the 30 percent nationally.

Doctor Meadows recommends anyone who does have high blood pressure to try and maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoiding any foods that are high in sodium. Meadows added, “Exercising and just leading a healthy life style is the best thing you can do. Of course if that doesn’t work we also have medications that we give that can control most people’s blood pressure and unlike the old blood pressure medications these do not make people feel bad, tired or other bad side affects that it can have.”

Doctor Meadows also mentioned that having high blood pressure can be hereditary.

The report also stated that West Virginia has the highest death rate from drug-induced causes.

