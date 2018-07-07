West Virginia Ranked Fourth As Most Prepared States for Natural Disaster

CHICAGO,IL (WOAY) – West Virginia has been ranked by one company as one of the most prepared states for a natural disaster.

Manufacturing company Golden Eagle conducted the research. The mountain state came in at number four just behind Oregon and ahead of Illinois.

The company used several factors to determine the readiness of each state from the amount of disasters that has happened since 1953 to the size of their emergency management budget and overall state infrastructure.

Golden Eagle also determined the most common type of natural disaster in each state. Flooding is the worse type for West Virginia while March is considered the worse month for a natural disaster to happen in the state.

Neighboring state VA was ranked number #10 in the top 10 states that are least prepared for natural disasters.

The most prepared state is Iowa, while the least prepared state is Texas.