West Virginia Ranked Among Worst for Domestic Violence

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The Women’s Resource Center said West Virginia is number 14 in the country when it comes to domestic violence homicides.

The numbers average out to about two homicides across the state each month. Southern West Virginia alone has already had about half a dozen domestic violence homicides since the beginning of the year.

Domestic violence can come in many forms, so it may sometimes be hard to spot. While physical abuse is what most people are familiar with, emotional/psychological and financial abuse are just as damaging and just as common.

One of the most prevalent signs that someone may be a victim of domestic abuse is isolation. The Women’s Resource Center said if the community were to help victims by looking for the signs and reaching out to them, it could be a catalyst for the victim to get out of the relationship. If everyone makes an effort to teach and correct behavior at a young age, it could prevent abuse from happening in the first place.

“The best way they can make a difference is if they know someone or see someone [being abused,] to just approach them [and say] ‘look, you don’t deserve to be treated like this, you know, no one deserves to be treated like this.'” said executive director Patricia Bailey.