West Virginia Program Feeds School Children During Summer Months

Americorps Energy Express is a six week, summer reading and nutritional program.

The program is being hosted in many locations throughout the state with Mount Hope

Elementary is one of the sites.

One of the Community Coordinators said the children get a lot out of the program other than

breakfast and lunch.

“It’s not only reading and writing and art and all of that. It’s also the nutrition program so they get breakfast and lunch every day with all that they need to have. It takes just about half of their

day but I feel like it’s a lot packed in and they get a lot out of it too,” said Lydia Bunner one of the Community Coordinators.

You can find out about volunteer opportunities for Mount Hope Elementary by calling the school at

(304) 877-2891.