Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education West Virginia Principal: I accidentally plagiarized Ashton Kutcher speech
EducationNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

West Virginia Principal: I accidentally plagiarized Ashton Kutcher speech

Tyler BarkerBy May 31, 2019, 06:39 am

0
0

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher in an address to his schools graduating class says he didnt mean to use someone elses work.

The News and Sentinel reports Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss issued a statement Wednesday saying he should have cited his sources in the May 23 speech, but asserted the thoughts and ideas were his own.

A graduate posted a video to Facebook that spliced DeMoss speech with Kutchers 2013 Nickelodeon KidsChoice Awards speech and has since amassed over 100,000 views. The speeches used similar wording and at times featured identical phrasing.

DeMoss says hes upset the speech has stolen the focus from graduating students. Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook says it is a personnel matter thats under investigation.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X