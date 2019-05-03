Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia Posts $53 Million Revenue Surplus
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

West Virginia Posts $53 Million Revenue Surplus

May 03, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia ended April with a more than $53 million revenue surplus.

The Republican governor announced the figure Thursday.

He says revenues have been above estimates for 13 of the last 15 months.

More than $604 million total came into the state’s general revenue fund, reflecting income tax payments that were due in mid-April. The year-to-day collection amount is about $3.9 billion, which is nearly a quarter of a billion dollars above the governor’s office estimate.

Justice says “these are big-time numbers and while they’re spectacular beyond belief, we can do even more for all of us.”

