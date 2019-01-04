BREAKING NEWS
West Virginia Parkways Authority Continues to Process and Mail E-ZPass Transponders

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 04, 2019, 10:42 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)  – With only a week remaining to sign up for the West Virginia Parkways Authority’s E-ZPass Early Enrollment Option of $24 (plus $13 for transponder) for 3 years of unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike, the West Virginia Parkways Authority would like to remind the public that it is important to act now to complete the application process before the January 11, 2019 deadline.

Signing up online at www.wvturnpike.com is the easiest and quickest way to get orders processed. Applications may also be submitted by mail, fax, or in person at the Parkways Authority office. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept applications over the phone.

The Parkways Authority has experienced extreme demand for the new discount plan that has created a delay in mailing the transponders to customers. Additional staff has been added, working day and night, to reduce the backlog of transponders to be mailed.

As of 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019, 4,000 applications are still being processed and 17,830 transponders are waiting to be assigned to an account and mailed.

