Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia Parkways Announces Numbers Through First Month of New Toll Schedule
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

West Virginia Parkways Announces Numbers Through First Month of New Toll Schedule

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 04, 2019, 15:54 pm

38
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – One month into the new West Virginia Turnpike toll schedule, the West Virginia Parkways Authority announces that more than 150,000 customers have taken advantage of the E-ZPass Early Enrollment Option of $24 for 3 years of unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike.  There were 110,000 new transponders processed and sent to customers to add to the existing 40,000 customers already with transponders.

Overall, revenues have increased by 78.7% since the new toll schedule took effect (January 15), with revenues from commercial trucks increasing 96.3% and passenger vehicle revenues up 44.9%.

Motorists who were not able to take advantage of the early enrollment option can still receive steep discounts with the option to pay $25 for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for one year.

For more information, please go to www.wvturnpike.com or email customerservicecenter@wvturnpike.com.

Previous PostGov. Justice releases January 2019 Revenue Collections, estimates still trending toward significant FY 2019 surplus
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X