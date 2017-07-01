West Virginia officials will assess voter records request

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office will assess any request it receives for information on the state’s voter rolls but is limited by law in what it can provide.

Warner, a Republican, said in a statement that his office had not received a request as of Friday afternoon from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Warner said West Virginians’ privacy was of “paramount importance” and that his office would abide by state law, which permits release of some information.

The commission appointed by President Donald Trump sent letters to all 50 states seeking the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters. Steven Allen Adams, a spokesman for Warner, said the office typically charges $500 to anyone requesting a statewide voter registration list.

