West Virginia Office of Tourism Promoting State at Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – The West Virginia Office of Tourism has an airstream trailer set up at the J.W. And Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center as visitors come in. However, they are also set up on the grounds of the Jamboree.

The Almost Heaven Welcome Crew is stationed at a heavily trafficked area greeting visitors and scouts from around the world. They approach visitors, tell them about the state, pass out a West Virginia patch and encourage them to come back again.

“We want to get the word of West Virginia out,” Fulfillment Coordinator Alex Burdette said. “It is our goal for the state tourism office to promote and be proud and just get as many people as we can to come here and spend time. We have found that once we get people in it’s not hard to get them to come back.”

Scouts and visitors can also use their Snapchat codes at their table to get fun West Virginia filters of some of this area’s top attractions like the New River Gorge and Summersville Lake.