West Virginia Natural Resource Police Warning People About Walking On Ice

This week, frigid temperatures are expected all over the Mountain State. With many areas receiving trout stockings, anglers are heading out on frozen lakes and ponds to fish. Any time you venture on the ice, caution should be used. Remember, it is not recommended to be on ice less than 4” in depth. State law requires that holes cut in ice to fish be no larger than 10 inches in diameter.

There are some things outside of state law that you can do to minimize your risk as well. Dress in layers, keeping your hands, feet, and head as warm as possible and pack the right equipment to help you out in the worst-case scenario.