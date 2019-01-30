Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia Natural Resource Police Warning People About Walking On Ice

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 30, 2019, 14:31 pm

This week, frigid temperatures are expected all over the Mountain State. With many areas receiving trout stockings, anglers are heading out on frozen lakes and ponds to fish. Any time you venture on the ice, caution should be used. Remember, it is not recommended to be on ice less than 4” in depth. State law requires that holes cut in ice to fish be no larger than 10 inches in diameter.

There are some things outside of state law that you can do to minimize your risk as well. Dress in layers, keeping your hands, feet, and head as warm as possible and pack the right equipment to help you out in the worst-case scenario.

Bring a pick and rope with you, and remember to always wear a life-jacket when on the ice. Don’t fish on the ice alone. Bring a friend and let him/her, and your family, know where you are planning to fish and when you plan to return.

While ice-fishing can be a fun activity to do in the winter months, injury or death can occur if safe practices are not followed.

