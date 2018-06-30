West Virginia native who directed ‘Heroin(e)’ rolls out newest film, ‘Recovery Boys’

West Virginia native and director Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s newest film on the heels of her Oscar-nominated documentary “Heroin(e)” follows the recovery of four men going through drug addiction rehabilitation in Preston County.

“Recovery Boys” is now available on Netflix, and screenings of the film will be offered in Morgantown and Charleston, according to a news release about the film.

A free screening is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at the Metropolitan Theatre on High Street in Morgantown. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by West Virginia University professor and author John Temple. Elaine McMillion Sheldon, her husband, producer Kerrin Sheldon, and several individuals featured in the film also will participate.

Seats at the showing will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, there also will be a screening at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the University of Charleston’s Geary Auditorium.

“Recovery Boys” follows four men through their experience at Jacob’s Ladder, a farming based rehab community in Aurora, and the months that follow as the men re-enter society, find jobs and deal with everyday realities.

In her Oscar-nominated “Heroin(e), the 39-minute short documentary focuses on three women who are working to change the town’s narrative and break the cycle of opioid abuse in Huntington. It features Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Necia Freeman, who runs a brown bag ministry, and drug court Judge Patricia Keller.