West Virginia Native Returns Home To Open Own Surgeon Office

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 16, 2018, 19:42 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- A native of West Virginia returned back to Fayetteville to open a surgeon office associated with Plateau Medical Center.

 

Dr. Yancy Short, opened his clinic early Monday morning to patients for the first time.

 

Short returned back to his homeland, joking that he now lives 40 minutes away from his mom after working in Huntington for the past couple of years.

 

Dr. Short specializes in different types of general surgery but specializes in exploratory procedures including hernias.

 

His passion includes helping patients by using a new cutting-edge technology called: Robotics surgery which is a faster and less painful surgical method.

 

“The robotics side can move the instruments around and I    can actually have my hands in their and tie knots, I     can also move the instruments like you move your wrist and it gives you a lot more of abilities during the surgery. The visualizations are remarkable as it is in 3-D, high definition. Also, the recovery process is a lot shorter and the patient is able to return to work and be mobile faster,” said Dr. Yancy Short, General Surgeon at Plateau Medical Group Surgery.

 

The clinic is located in Downtown Fayetteville next to Kool Beans and across from Pies and Pints. Dr. Short is excited to be back in the West Virginia area and helping to serve the community and past patients.

 

 

 

 

