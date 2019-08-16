Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment

By Aug 16, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – More than 500 West Virginia National Guard soldiers are deploying to the Middle East.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office says the soldiers are deploying along with members of the North Carolina National Guard as part of a mission to support partner nations. The West Virginia soldiers belong to the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment.

An event is being held Friday in Charleston in connection with the deployment.

Justice is to attend along with military officers and enlisted leaders from both states.

