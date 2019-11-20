West Virginia National Guard preparing for possible Government Shutdown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia National Guard says they are preparing for a possible Government shutdown.

The National Guard released the following information on their Facebook page:

“GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN UPDATE:

While the House has passed the necessary legislation to continue the Continuing Resolution through December 20, the Senate has not yet passed the measure. As such, the message below outlines important information West Virginia National Guard personnel may need pending a Congressional decision on a shutdown.

———

To our West Virginia National Guard family – For the fourth time in less than two years, we are at a point where we are preparing for a potential government shutdown. The current continuing resolution expires at midnight on Nov. 21, 2019, and without another continuing resolution or budget deal before that deadline, we will have to implement an orderly shutdown.

If, by midnight on Nov. 21, 2019, Congress is unable to reach an agreement on funding, all West Virginia National Guard employees, technicians and Active Guard Reserve members will report for duty on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, to implement an orderly shutdown of activities. This includes members who follow the phoenix schedule.

We urge those Soldiers and Airmen who are attending military schools to follow the instructions of the schoolhouse as they are released, if there is a lapse in funding.

We understand the financial difficulties and hardships posed by a furlough on our force. It is our job to take care of our people and their families. We have staff and community partners available to provide support to our Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, and their families who may experience financial difficulties during this time.

Our brave men and women, both at home and abroad, will continue to conduct national defense and support to civil authorities despite a lack of funding from the federal government.

The Governor and I, along with the citizens of the great State of West Virginia, cannot underscore how proud we are for the professionalism and integrity each of you show in the face of budgetary uncertainty while continuing to secure our home-land and Nation.

We will provide updates via your chain of command, email and through social media as information becomes available.

-Maj. Gen. James Hoyer“