West Virginia mothers, children to benefit from health funds

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 19, 2019, 10:59 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Mothers and children in West Virginia will benefit from more than $1.5 million in federal funding that was just announced.

The state’s U.S. senators, Republican Shelley Moore Capito and Democrat Joe Manchin, said in a news release Thursday that West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Services is receiving the funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Manchin says the funding will increase access to services and care and help better the health of mothers and children in rural areas.

Capito says the funds will help address high maternal mortality rates, especially in rural areas, that occur in the U.S.

