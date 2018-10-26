Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia minority affairs secretary is fired

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2018, 20:39 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The secretary of West Virginia’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs says Gov. Jim Justice fired him after a female employee accused him of sexual harassment.

William “Bill” White told The Charleston Gazette-Mail on Thursday evening that he was fired after declining to resign.

White said he was in a gondola at Pipestem Resort State Park with a female employee who was trying to take a picture. He said he told her she could sit on his knee for a better angle for the photo. He said she declined, then filed a complaint against him.

White said she didn’t say anything about the gondola incident and he had previously written her two negative employee evaluations.

Justice’s general counsel, Brian Abraham, confirmed White’s account but said he didn’t know about the evaluations.

Tyler Barker

