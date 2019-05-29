West Virginia Miners Welcome New Field Manager

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners are gearing up for their 10th season in Beckley and this year welcome a new field manager, Mike Syrett. Syrett was a former pitcher with the Miners and spent time as a pitching coach in 2018. Syrett will become just the second field manager in Miners history filling in for Tim Epling who is now the General manager of the team. The Miners open their season Thursday, May 30th versus Lafayette. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.