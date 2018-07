Beckley – The West Virginia Miners hosted the Chillicothe Paints at home on Monday. The Paints came into the game two games ahead of the Miners and in first place in the east division. The Miners get the win over the Paints and move one game behind the leaders in the east division.

Miners win it 7 to 5. and move to 20 and 15 on the season. The Miners back in action on Tuesday in Ohio taking on the Paints.