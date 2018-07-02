Beckley – The West Virginia Miners took a 3-0 lead over the Kokomo Jackrabbits but give up 6 runs in the top of the sixth inning. They are unable to come back and lose this one 10-5. They are back home on Monday versus Champion City.
West Virginia Miners Go Up Early But Can’t Hold on
By Nolan KnightJul 02, 2018, 00:10 am11
