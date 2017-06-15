WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch State West Virginia meetings on education plan start next week
StateTop Stories

West Virginia meetings on education plan start next week

Scott PickeyBy Jun 15, 2017, 13:52 pm

246
0
Advertisement

HARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Department of Education plans a series of public meetings starting next week as it develops a state replacement plan for the No Child Left Behind Act.

States must submit their plans this year to the U.S. Department of Education on the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law in December 2015 and replaces No Child Left Behind. The state Department of Education’s plan will be submitted in September.

The first public meeting is set for Monday at Lewis County High School in Weston. Other meetings are scheduled for June 28 at Riverside High School in Belle and July 10 at Spring Mills High School in Martinsburg.

Comments

comments

Previous PostOvercoming Opioids: Easing an epidemic 1 doctor at a time
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives