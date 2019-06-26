West Virginia medical cannabis program not ready to roll out

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Jun 26, 2019, 13:22 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia patients and caregivers waiting for the state’s medical cannabis program to officially start in July shouldn’t expect their program cards or physicians certificates anytime soon.

The Dominion Post reports that the state has had little time to prepare since the enabling legislation only passed in March and May.

One bill addressed a banking issue, since cannabis money is still federally illegal. The other will allow growers, processers and dispensaries to profit as singular companies.

Department of Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler says it will take two to three years before patients can procure medical cannabis.

Meanwhile, terminally ill cancer patients can get medical cannabis through reciprocity agreements with other states. Other patients will have to wait.

