West Virginia Man sold $2K in fake World Series tickets

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2019, 10:49 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police in Washington have arrested a West Virginia man accused of selling $2,000 in fake World Series tickets.

Metropolitan D.C. police said Sunday they charged 54-year-old Ondre Nelson of Huntington, West Virginia, with first-degree fraud. The Washington Post reports Nelson sold five counterfeit tickets for $400 each to a man near the ballpark just before Friday’s third game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the paper says police found the victim after he caught up with Nelson and another man. The second man paid back $1,300 and left, but Nelson and the victim were arguing when police arrived.

Court records show Nelson pleaded not guilty in D.C. Superior Court and was released pending a November hearing.

