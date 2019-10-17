Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia man missing in Utah

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 17, 2019, 15:00 pm

SUMMIT COUNTY, UTAH (WOAY) – A man from West Virginia is missing in Utah.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Department, Carl Crumrine, from Buckhannon, WV, was last seen leaving his campsite on foot walking towards Lyman Lake in Utah. Crumrine was in the area for a hunting trip and his hunting group went looking for him when he didn’t return on October 14, 2019. Crumrine is believed to be wearing a camo shirt, coat, pants, and hunter orange vest with black. He is also wearing Muck boots, a camo hat with orange and has a camo backpack. He is also believed to be in the possession of a hunting rifle.

If anyone has any information on his location, you are asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3600 or 435-615-3526.

