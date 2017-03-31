West Virginia Man Gets Life in Prison for Ex-Lover’s Death

Advertisement



WINFIELD– A West Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole in the fatal shooting of a woman with whom he previously had an affair.

Media outlets report 35-year-old Philip David Casto was sentenced Thursday in Putnam County Circuit Court.

The body of 27-year-old Jennifer Evans was found in September 2015 in her Hurricane-area home. The next day, Casto was arrested in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Casto entered a Kennedy plea to a murder charge in January. Under the Kennedy rule, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt.

Prosecutors say Evans previously broke off an affair with Casto. Evans had sent a text message to her husband on the day of her death indicating that Casto had visited the home. Her husband went home and found her body.

Related

Comments

comments